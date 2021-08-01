Jose Victor Leme rides to highest score in PBR history

Jose Victor Leme has been on a terror this season in the PBR. On Saturday in Tulsa, Leme wrote some more history, doing something that's never been done before.

Leme recorded the greatest ride in PBR history, a 97.75 go aboard Woopaa at the 15/15 Bucking Battle in Tulsa, OK. As the second ticked toward eight, it seemed Leme and Woopaa kept getting better and better.

Flint Rasmussen called the ride on twitter the greatest he has ever seen.

The 97.75 was also Leme's sixteenth 90-point ride this year. That ties the single-season record set by Cody Hart in 1999 with two months still to go before the world finals.

You can watch Leme's record-breaking ride here.