Billings boxer JoJo Martinez is a national champion again.

On Thursday in Kansas City, Martinez defeated Brandy Ortega from California to win the National Silver Gloves belt in the 119 pound weight class. This is her second National Silver Gloves Title win.

All opponents Martinez faced in the tournament have won at least two national titles .

The win only starts a busy week for Martinez. On Friday, she will compete in the Texas Women's Championships in Houston.