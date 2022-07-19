WICHITA, Kansas- JoJo Martinez won a gold medal and four other Billings boxers medaled as they represented the 406 at the 50th Annual Junior Olympics over the weekend.

Martinez defeated her opponent from Texas in the 125-pound intermediate division by RSC. RSC means the referee stopped the contest and Martinez won by RSC in the third round in Kansas. It's the fifth time Martinez has won a national title. Martinez will now enter the junior division for 14 and 15-year-olds in December.

Martinez trains with Grit and Grind Boxing, and fellow boxer from the club, Mia Garcia, also competed at the Junior Olympics.

Five boxers from Billings Amateur Elite Boxing were also in Wichita and four brought home medals.

Sereya Widner Newbreast won a silver medal, Adriel Bear Don't Walk won a silver medal and Donald HasEagle also earned silver. Chase Strike Jr. was a bronze medalist and Mason Hoops also boxed at the Junior Olympics.

Coaches from Billings Amateur Elite said all of the boxers represented the 406 in a big way, as boxing continues to grow in Montana and Billings boxers continue to do big things on a national stage.