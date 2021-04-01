Jesse Owens returns to Billings to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College

The well traveled Jesse Owens is headed back to Billings. After stops in Missoula for football with the Griz, then to Bozeman with Montana State Basketball, Owens is transferring to Rocky Mountain College to play hoops with the Battlin' Bears.

The 5'9 freshman guard played in just one game for Coach Danny Sprinkle this past season. Owens joined the Cats basketball program as a walk-on last Spring.



Before landing in Bozeman, Owens was with the University of Montana Football team as a wide receiver.

Now, he will return to Billings as a guard for Rocky Mountain College for Head Coach Bill Dreikosen.

Owens was a two-time all-state selection at Billings West. As a senior, he was third in AA scoring 18 points per game. Owens led the Bears to a third place finish at state that year .