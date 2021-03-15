Editor's note: PBR Release.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (March 14, 2021) – In Glendale, Arizona, Kaique Pacheco won at the PBR’s elite level for the second time in 2021, surging from No. 5 to No. 2 in the world standings, and inching within 48.5 points of current No. 1 Cooper Davis.

Competing at just his third event since returning from jaw surgery, two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) rode to his best finish to date in the new season, finishing second.

As one of the headlining matchups in Round 1, Lockwood got off to a hot start in The Grand Canyon State, covering Rising Sun (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Heald Pro Bulls) for 88.25 points.

The score marked the fourth time in as many meetings Lockwood has made the 8 aboard Rising Sun.

Prior to their showdown inside Gila River Arena, Lockwood had most recently attempted the Chad Berger bovine in Round 5 of the 2019 PBR World Finals. Lockwood covered the bovine athlete for a monstrous 91.25 points, his fourth consecutive 90-point ride at the season-culminating event. The score was critical in Lockwood’s march to winning the PBR World Finals event title as well as his historic second PBR World Championship.

In Round 2 on Sunday afternoon, Lockwood was unable to replicate his success from the evening prior, bested by Lil Loco (Paradigm Bull Co./Flying High Rodeo Co.) in 1.1 seconds.

Determined to capture his first event win of 2021, Lockwood selected a familiar opponent for the championship round, drafting Canadian Mist (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.), a bull that he rode for 91.5 points in August 2018 to win the year’s 15/15 Bucking Battle in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lockwood once again made magic aboard the Canadian-raised bovine, this time marked 88.75 points.

Courtesy of his 2-for-3 showing, Lockwood earned 94 world points and $17,044.02. He surged from No. 33 to No. 18 in the world standings, now within 242 points of No. 1 Davis.

The PBR Unleash the Beast will next travel to Kansas City, Missouri, and T-Mobile Center for the PBR Caterpillar Classic. The event will be on Saturday, March 20 at 6:45 p.m. CDT and Sunday, March 21 at 1:45 p.m. CDT.