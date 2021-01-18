The 2020 PBR season was a difficult won for Volborg cowboy Jess Lockwood. The 2-time PBR world champion was troubled with injuries throughout the season and now, 2021 is off to a similar start.

Lockwood took a horn to the face from Detroit Lean during Round 1 of the PBR Monster Energy Invitational on Saturday afternoon when he was bucked off in 2.75 seconds.

Right now, Lockwood said he isn't sure if he will require surgery. According to Felisko, Lockwood would be out for at least three weeks if surgery is required. If no surgery is required, Lockwood told Felisko he will most likely take next weekend off.

Reigning world champion, Jose Victor Leme, was also injured on Saturday with an apparent ankle fracture.