The Jefferson boys and Big Timber girls secured the team titles for Class B on Saturday in Laurel.

Jefferson won it with 62 total points, beating out 48 from Loyola-Sacred Heart. Manhattan finished third with 45 points .

The Big Timber girls are bringing home another team state championship. They won it with 67 points, edging Manhattan at 62. Huntley Project came in third at 59 points .

Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard showed a lot of toughness on Saturday. After the senior injured his hamstring on Friday, many expected his weekend was done.

Bouchard decided to attempt the high jump and walked away with a state championship, clearing 6 feet 4 inches. The moment was taken in by the entire crowd at Laurel SportsPlex.