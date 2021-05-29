Full highlights from Day 2 of the State A/B Track Meet in Laurel. 

The Jefferson boys and Big Timber girls secured the team titles for Class B on Saturday in Laurel. 
 
Jefferson won it with 62 total points, beating out 48 from Loyola-Sacred Heart. Manhattan finished third with 45 points .
 
The Big Timber girls are bringing home another team state championship. They won it with 67 points, edging Manhattan at 62. Huntley Project came in third at 59 points .
 
Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard showed a lot of toughness on Saturday. After the senior injured his hamstring on Friday, many expected his weekend was done. 
 
Bouchard decided to attempt the high jump and walked away with a state championship, clearing 6 feet 4 inches. The moment was taken in by the entire crowd at Laurel SportsPlex. 
 
The Manhattan girls would win the Class B team title. 
 
Choteau's Sadie Groves set a new PR in the javelin and recorded the longest throw of the season in Class B at 123 feet 4 inches. 
 
Cut Bank's Bauer Seewald took the top mark in the boys triple jump with a PR of 42 feet and a quarter inches .
 
Big Timber's Emily Cooley has been one of the state's best in high jump this season and she solidified that on Saturday, winning the event at five feet four inches. 
 
On the track, Huntley Project's Macee Murphy was neck and neck with Manhattan's Olleca Severson before edging Severson out for the state title. 
 
Another Southern B athlete, Columbus Cougars runner Kelsey Plymale got out to a quick start in the 800 m run and never looked back. Plymale wins with a time of 2:22, a PR for the sophomore. 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you