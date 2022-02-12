RED LODGE- In this year's Men's Giant Slalom ski competition, you may see a skier who is quite a bit slower than the rest of the field.

That is Benjamin Alexander, Jamaica's first downhill Olympic Skier. The 38-year-old picked up skiing at 32, and his road to Beijing included an important stop in Montana.

A former international DJ, Alexander discovered skiing six years ago and embarked on a life-changing mission, to become Jamaica's first Olympic alpine skier. In order to do, he needed to reach the Olympic qualifying standard. That's where Montana comes in.

"My time in Montana was really helpful, it opened my eyes to what good training should be," said Alexander.

The Jamaican Olympic hopeful spent a week of focused training in Red Lodge and Big Sky, with Red Lodge native and ski racing coach, Lisa Ballard.

'It was absolutely incredible being connected to Lisa. I told her I wish you could be my full-time coach along the way because she was so good," he said.

Ballard is a Master's ski racing world champion and a ski racing coach at Red Lodge Mountain. She told SWX the best reward for a coach is seeing an athlete achieve their goal. That's what Alexander did in January, with just three days left until his deadline, when he qualified for the Olympic Games.

"He did actually say when he qualified for the team, it was really sweet of him to say, 'Hey I wish you were coming with me to China as my coach. That was very, very rewarding," Ballard said.

Alexander said after all the money and time spent, he was relieved.

"It just feels great that it worked. That's the most important thing. Had it not, I think it would have been a missed opportunity not just for me, but for the sport of skiing and Jamaican skiing."

You won't see him on the podium, but Ballard said it's all about the Olympic experience. And what an experience it has been for Alexander, who ushered in a new sport for Jamaica as the country's flag bearer at opening ceremonies.

"You are the beginning of the alpine ski team in Jamaica. "

Alexander navigated uncharted waters, drawing new lines in the Jamaican sands. He's created a path to the Olympics for new Jamaican Winter Sports Athletes to come. "I've already identified the next 5,6,7 athletes on skis or snowboards for the 2026 games and now going through the process myself, I want to make sure they don't make the same mistakes I made. They don't waste money and time in the places I did and give them the express lane to qualify for the Olympics," said Alexander.

Ballard and Alexander share a common mission. First, to inspire others no matter their age or background, to pick up skiing. But also, to reach their goals, no matter what they may be.

"It doesn't matter what your goal is, what you have your heart set on. If you work hard enough, put your mind to it, you can get there. "