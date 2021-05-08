Saturday in the final round of the 2021 NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional Championships, the MSUB Golf team fell just short of history.

Among the eight teams from the west region and eight teams from the south central region that were selected to participate in the tournament, the top-four finishing teams earn a spot into the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The Jackets fell one stroke short of that mark on Saturday, finishing in fifth at nineteen over par.

The good news is, the top-finishing individual who is not a member of one of the top-four finishing teams also earns a berth into the national championships.

That finisher was MSUB's Garrett Woodin, who finished in third at three under par. He becomes the first male golfer from MSUB to ever advance to the NCAA Championships and just the second golfer in school history (Kalli Stanhope Allen in 2008).

The NCAA Championships are scheduled for May 17-21 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.