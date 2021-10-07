On Saturday, bareknuckle boxing makes its professional debut in the Treasure State at MetraPark in Billings.

The Bareknuckle Boxing Fighting Championship has twelve fights on the card, with Joe Riggs and Melvin Guilliard headlining the event.

BKFC fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands within one inch of their knuckle. Fights are five, two-minute rounds. If you are used to traditional boxing or MMA, bareknuckle fighters say make sure you pay attention.

"It's fast. It's not that slow pace that is go six or 12 rounds, it's fast. From my experience watching very rarely does a heavyweight fight go past the second round," said heavyweight fighter Joshua Watson.

Saturday will be Watson's debut fight in BKFC after taking eight years off from the sport. Watson was previously a MMA fighter.

The Maine native is set face Billings fighter Bryant Acheson in a heavyweight bout. While Watson is trained as a boxer and has previous fighting experience, he said he's eager to see what bareknuckle is about in the ring.

"You don't really know until you do it. I've around the block I've been punched several times with no gloves in general doing fun activities," he laughed. "It's all the same it doesn't hurt while you're getting it done."

It's the second bareknuckle event in Montana this year. Butte hosted 'Brawls and Kickstart Days' in July. Those fights were not affiliated with BKFC.