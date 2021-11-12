The opening day of the state volleyball tournament had plenty of excitement ranging from upsets -- to monumental comebacks and just the feeling of being back inside the Brick.

The Cinderella story of the tournament so far has been the Broadwater Bulldogs, who have defeated two number one seeds in the tournament already, and they prepare to meet a third in Huntley Project in the semifinals.

"We're excited to play Huntley again. We saw them for the first time in divisional, we got a game on them so now we're going for the win," said Megan Bleile, Broadwater Head Volleyball Coach. Another team playing the roll of the underdog is the three seed from the Eastern Class A, Havre. The Blue Ponies came from behind in the second and fourth sets of their match against Billings Central to upset the defending state champs. "We know the game of volleyball, and the shifts, the moves of the momentum of the game and just make sure we harness it and if it's not on our side to get it back," said Havre volleyball coach Stephanie Huse. Whether you are a player, coach, or fan, having state volleyball back in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is something everyone can appreciate. "Oh it feels amazing, I'm just head over heels to be here. It's so much fun," said Trinity Wilson, Broadwater junior middle hitter. Huntley Project's Josie Hasler added, "It's amazing. It wasn't the same in Shelby last year. Just being in this environment is really amazing and it helps us get intense and stuff."

The undefeated semifinals begin at 6 PM on Friday.