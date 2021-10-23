Isaiah Ifanse's 165 yards helps propel Montana State past Idaho State

BOZEMAN - Points were at a premium in the first half between the Bengals and Bobcats.

Turnovers helped keep the scoring down in the first half after Idaho State fumbled on their first possession, followed by a Matt McKay fumble on the ensuing Montana State possession. A David Allish field goal with 2:39 remaining in the 1st quarter gave the Bengals a 3-0 lead but a Blake Glessner 55-yard field goal at the beginning of the 2nd quarter tied the game before an Isaiah Ifanse touchdown would give the Cats a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Matt McKay would throw for two touchdowns in the second half, one to Lance McCutcheon and the other to Willie Paterson. Idaho State would add two field goals in the second half as the Cats defense were able to keep the Bengal offense out of the end zone.

Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 165 yards on 17 attempts with a touchdown. McKay finished the afternoon 10-21, 136 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Next Game:

Nov. 6 @ Eastern Washington 2:00PM