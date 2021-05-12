Isabelle Erickson, Neil Daily win Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year 

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet took place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center Wednesday night. Five male, five female finalists up for the award .

Taking the top honors on the girls side was Billings Central's Isabelle Erickson.

Erickson was a part of two Class A Volleyball titles along with another one in basketball. Erickson heads to Carroll College in the fall on a basketball scholarship and ends her high school career with a big honor on Wednesday night being named "Billings Best."

"I think it's cool. Looking at the names on the list I remember when they were in high school, people I know from other things also on that list so it's cool to leave that behind," said Erickson.

As for the boys, Billings West High's Neil Daily is your winner. A three sport standout, Daily heads to Bozeman in the fall with a scholarship to play football for Montana State.

The first team all-state linebacker transferred to West from Missoula Sentinel two years ago, and that transition seemed to pay off on Wednesday night.

"I mean it's been a great change, everyone here is the nicest people I've ever met in my life. Small town vibe, everyone knows everyone. I'll drive in the neighborhood and you always get a wave driving by. That's what makes life great," said Daily.

Other girls finalists were Billings Senior's Olivia LeBeau, Billings West's Kendall Ellis, Billings Central's Kellan Wahl, and Billings Central's Molly Molvig .

For the boys the other finalists were Billings Senior's Junior Bergen, Billings Senior's Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior's Thomas Klepps, and Billings Central's Marcus Wittman.