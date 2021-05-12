Isabelle Erickson, Neil Daily win Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet took place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center Wednesday night. Five male, five female finalists up for the award .
Taking the top honors on the girls side was Billings Central's Isabelle Erickson.
Erickson was a part of two Class A Volleyball titles along with another one in basketball. Erickson heads to Carroll College in the fall on a basketball scholarship and ends her high school career with a big honor on Wednesday night being named "Billings Best."
"I think it's cool. Looking at the names on the list I remember when they were in high school, people I know from other things also on that list so it's cool to leave that behind," said Erickson.
As for the boys, Billings West High's Neil Daily is your winner. A three sport standout, Daily heads to Bozeman in the fall with a scholarship to play football for Montana State.
The first team all-state linebacker transferred to West from Missoula Sentinel two years ago, and that transition seemed to pay off on Wednesday night.
"I mean it's been a great change, everyone here is the nicest people I've ever met in my life. Small town vibe, everyone knows everyone. I'll drive in the neighborhood and you always get a wave driving by. That's what makes life great," said Daily.
Other girls finalists were Billings Senior's Olivia LeBeau, Billings West's Kendall Ellis, Billings Central's Kellan Wahl, and Billings Central's Molly Molvig .
For the boys the other finalists were Billings Senior's Junior Bergen, Billings Senior's Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior's Thomas Klepps, and Billings Central's Marcus Wittman.
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Miles CC's Dawson Parry wins national Triple Crown
- Laurel fills open coaching vacancies with some familiar faces
- Wyoming players, fans 'celebrate college football' at Brown and Gold Game
- Pioneer softball wins Region XIII Title in program's first full season
- Jackets fall short, Woodin advances to NCAA Championship
- Billings Mustangs tab Joe Kruzel as 2021 Manager
- Brett Favre’s advice to Aaron Rodgers: ‘You don't want to go out this way’
- Rivals Unite at Historic Track & Field Meet
- Woodin, MSUB Golf in front at NCAA Regional
- Wyoming planning to go the traditional route with its spring game
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.