CROW AGENCY- Indigenous Trail, a running club based in Crow Agency, Montana is sending six youth runners to the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Track and Field championships.

It's a chance for the runners from the Crow Reservation to travel to Eugene, Oregon and compete against the best in the country.

"I really like running, it's my happy place. It just feels good to run and get your legs going every morning," said Aundreya Bends at one of the club's practices at Gas Cap Hill at 8 AM.

When asked why he likes being in the club, Robert 'Bobcat' Half said "Because it's fun!"

Indigenous Trail has been a sanctioned USA Track and Field club for less than a year, but they're already sending six of their 11 runners to prestigious Hayward Field, the top running venue in the country.

"Like so around here it's basketball, basketball, basketball. Using analogies like if you're going to the NBA Championships, but there's one for kids, this is it," said founder and head coach of Indigenous Trail, Scott Flatlip.

"I feel good that we all made it and we can all go and run our best there at Nationals," said Hudson Flatlip, Scott's son.

The six runners competing in Oregon at the national championships are LeiLani Old Crow, Braxton Real Bird, Aundreya Bends, Hudson Flatlip, Robert Half and Madisyn Flatlip.

"I'm excited and also nervous at the same time because I will be running against the best in the nation, and I will get to meet new people," Old Crow said.

Flatlip doesn't charge a fee for the kids to be in the club and has spent time and resources making sure they have opportunities to have fun while running. He said running can sometimes get a bad reputation, and when he was growing up, there wasn't a lot of help or coaching. Indigenous Trail is a way to highlight native runners and provide them with new opportunities.

"To create an experience that was unforgettable for the runners here because why not? Our runners deserve an opportunity to get to go places with running," he said.

The Junior Olympics National Championships brings in the top track and field athletes in the country, kids that could someday be Olympians. The running club from Crow Agency will be right there with them next week in Eugene.

"People can see what Indigenous is because we can inspire," Bends said.

The meet will take place from July 24-30, and viewers can watch on a paid streaming link.