Indigenous Trail running club sending six to National Track and Field Championships
- Spencer Martin
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Temperatures will range from 96 to 103. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Billings powerlifter prepares to represent Team USA at IPF World Championships
- SWX Conversation: Kola Bad Bear talks coming home for fifth year at MSUB
- Opportunity at Eastern Kentucky was too good to pass up for Sydney Little Light
- On Deck with the Billings Mustangs: Jalen Garcia
- Little Light, Brown take home Montana Mile titles at Big Sky State Games
- Three-star linebacker Ryan Bowles commits to Montana State Bobcats
- Maryland felt like 'home away from home' for Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams
- Montana Grizzlies get commitments from UCLA, junior college transfers
- Entering state as fourth seed takes some pressure off of Billings Royals
- West's 'Kicker' Kauwe eager to compete on the biggest stage at Kentucky
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.