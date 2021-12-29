BILLINGS- On January 17th, MHSA member schools will decide if they want to make baseball a sanctioned sport. SWX spoke with Billings American Legion Baseball Jeff Ballard about the potential impact the passing of this vote would have on Legion Baseball in the state.

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman said there's always been a strong American Legion Baseball presence in Montana, and that's part of the reason why it was never a high school sanctioned sport. That may change soon, but legion ball is also here to stay.

"I was excited about it when I first heard about it. It's something that you know Montana is one of the only states without baseball. So, in my opinion it's something I would have liked to see here a long time ago," said Jeff Ballard, President of Billings American Legion Baseball.

Ballard said if baseball was to be approved to begin in 2023, it will be a change for baseball enthusiasts in the Treasure State, but he's not concerned about the impact on Legion Baseball.

"I think they got bigger hurdles than whether it works for Legion baseball or not, Legion baseball will adjust and be just fine," he said.

So, what would be some of the differences between the two? Ballard believes Legion would offer a higher level of competition.

"I think what you will see and it's an obvious statement is high school will be a watered-down version of Legion baseball. Because Legion draws from multiple schools, take Missoula for example they have three high school teams, but only one legion team so that would indicate that high school baseball is a watered-down version from what you see in the summer from a competitive standpoint. But that's fine, I like the idea of having more opportunities for people to play baseball."

Ballard explained it's common all over the country for the high school baseball season to transition to Legion in the summer. He does admit people get territorial about their baseball and its players, but still sees the addition of baseball as a MHSA sanctioned sport as a positive for everyone.

"I think it's a win-win for everybody. If they can pull it off, and provide quality baseball at the high school level, it's a win-win. I think kids will get more opportunities to play more games, they will be competing with their schools which is always fun to do that and compete for a state championship which is great. I think Legion also provides that next level competition you won't get at the high school level. So, I think it's a marriage that works, it worked in other states just fine and Legion Baseball survived for 70 years while high school baseball has been surviving as well so I think it is very do-able."

The vote by 182 MHSA member schools to approve the addition of baseball is coming up on January 17th.