Huntley Project track and field standout Noah Bouchard has committed to the University of Colorado for Track and Field.

Mark Branger confirmed the news to SWX Montana on Friday night. It was first reported by 406 MT Sports.

The 6-foot-7 track star won the Class B state boys javelin and high jump in May. Bouchard was looking to take home a possible five state titles that weekend but a hamstring injury during the 110m hurdles held him back in other events.

It also kept him from gunning for the high jump state record and that prestigious seven foot mark, a height Bouchard nearly cleared a week earlier at the Southern B Divisional Meet.

Fortunately, that injury was not serious and career ending. An all-state basketball player as well, Bouchard considered playing basketball at some Montana schools but Branger said they are "excited for him, proud of his achievement of signing with someone from the Pac-12."