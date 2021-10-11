Huntley Project volleyball is dialed in on another state championship run. In fact, they call this season their 'comeback' year.

Prior to coming up short in last year's Class B title game to Joliet, the Red Devils won three straight state championships, winning a hundred straight matches along the way. The program boasts 12 championships overall, and the five seniors on this year's team hope to deliver #13.

"We're just trying to make a comeback from last year, getting second in state obviously. Our end goal is to make it to state this year and hopefully win this year. So we are working really hard to get to that goal," said senior outside hitter Josie Hasler.

"It's very big, we are seniors now and want to end on a good streak so we're hungry," said senior outside hitter Cearra Oblander.

The Red Devils are currently running through their Eastern Class B opponents, and even made quick work of reigning Class A state champion, Billings Central.

The players say the program's consistent dedication to defense comes from coach Iona Stookey's favorite day of the week, Terrific Tuesday.

"We do defense every Tuesday, so it helps connect us whether you are in the front or back row," said Oblander.

Hasler added, "It definitely comes from Terrible Tuesday. It's every Tuesday she calls it terrific Tuesday we call it terrible Tuesday because we do defense the entire time, it's scrappy and you're elbows come out bruised."

And don't be surprised if you don't see too many smiles on the Red Devils' faces this season after a big point. They say they're focused on a larger goal.

"It's mostly focus we are very focused on the court we get intense for big points, but we don't have much personality, off the court we do but not on the court we just want to get the job done," said Hasler.