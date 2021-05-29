They may have been without their ace, Noah Bouchard for three events, but the Huntley Project boys rallied to win the Class B team title.

Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard showed a lot of toughness on Saturday. After the senior injured his hamstring on Friday, many expected his weekend was done.

Bouchard decided to attempt the high jump and walked away with a state championship, clearing 6 feet 4 inches. The moment was taken in by the entire crowd at Laurel SportsPlex.