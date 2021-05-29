Huntley Project boys, Manhattan girls take Class B crowns
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
They may have been without their ace, Noah Bouchard for three events, but the Huntley Project boys rallied to win the Class B team title.
Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard showed a lot of toughness on Saturday. After the senior injured his hamstring on Friday, many expected his weekend was done.
Bouchard decided to attempt the high jump and walked away with a state championship, clearing 6 feet 4 inches. The moment was taken in by the entire crowd at Laurel SportsPlex.
The Manhattan girls would win the Class B team title.
Choteau's Sadie Groves set a new PR in the javelin and recorded the longest throw of the season in Class B at 123 feet 4 inches.
Cut Bank's Bauer Seewald took the top mark in the boys triple jump with a PR of 42 feet and a quarter inches .
Big Timber's Emily Cooley has been one of the state's best in high jump this season and she solidified that on Saturday, winning the event at five feet four inches.
On the track, Huntley Project's Macee Murphy was neck and neck with Manhattan's Olleca Severson before edging Severson out for the state title.
Another Southern B athlete, Columbus Cougars runner Kelsey Plymale got out to a quick start in the 800 m run and never looked back. Plymale wins with a time of 2:22, a PR for the sophomore.
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR OLIVIA AND KADENCE WEBB. OLIVIA IS A 6 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 3 FEET 9 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 50 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. KADENCE IS A 7 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN, WHO IS 4 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 80 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. THEIR FATHER, FRANK JORDAN WEBB, FORCIBLY TOOK THEM FROM THEIR MOTHER AND HAS BEEN EXHIBITING VIOLENT TENDENCIES, SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR THE CHILDRENS SAFETY. THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A WHITE 2015 TOYOTA RAV 4 LE STATION WAGON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON OLIVIA, KADENCE, OR FRANK WEBB, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT BELKNAP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 353-2933 OR CALL 911.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Western AA Divisional Track and Field Day 2 Results
- Bozeman boys and girls lacrosse each win fourth state title in five years
- Golf champs to team with NFL quarterback in golf tournament in Big Sky
- Results: Eastern A Divisional Track and Field Meet
- MSUB's Ackerman searches for one last win at NCAA Championship
- Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats to hold youth football camps this summer
- Park's Carter Bartz wins Class A Pole Vault State Title
- Florence defeats MAC 10-4 in state championship game, wins third title in four years
- Lockwood dealing with pelvis injury, likely to undergo surgery
- As Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, Jordan Love continues on path that Packers admit has ‘a long way to go’
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.