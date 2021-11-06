Humphrey, Griz roll over Northern Colorado 35-0

GREELEY, Colo. -- With Cam Humphrey back in the saddle again, the Grizzlies jumped on Northern Colorado from the start and never looked back en route to a 35-0 win over the Bears on Saturday afternoon.

It marked Humphrey's first start since the Griz fell to Eastern Washington on Oct. 2, and he picked apart the Northern Colorado defense to the tune of 233 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and another touchdown to go with 71 yards on the ground.

The Griz defense got after Dylan McCaffery all afternoon, holding him to just 173 yards passing, and constantly forcing his offense to punt, as the Bears finished just 3 of 16 on third down.

Montana got the scoring started early as Humphrey found Cole Grossman for a 21-yard touchdown, and found pay-dirt with his legs on the next possession, scampering in from 20 yards out to make it 14-0.

Humphrey would find Samuel Akem for a pair of touchdowns to make it 28-0, one from 42 yards out, and another from 17 yards.

Isiah Childs made his return to the field today as well, adding a two-yard touchdown to pad Montana's lead.

Next Saturday, Montana will head to Northern Arizona to take on the Lumberjacks. Kickoff from Flagstaff is set for 1 p.m. MT.