One of the weird intricacies of not having a Brawl of the Wild in 2020 is the chunks of both rosters who have yet to play in a game against their rivals.

With both transfers and two classes of freshmen on both rosters, there are a ton of players for each team who never played in the game -- 22 for Montana State and 21 for Montana.

Despite what they've been told about the game, there are many key contributors on both sides who aren't exactly sure what they're walking into...especially the freshmen.