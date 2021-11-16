One of the weird intricacies of not having a Brawl of the Wild in 2020 is the chunks of both rosters who have yet to play in a game against their rivals. 
 
With both transfers and two classes of freshmen on both rosters, there are a ton of players for each team who never played in the game -- 22 for Montana State and 21 for Montana. 
 
Despite what they've been told about the game, there are many key contributors on both sides who aren't exactly sure what they're walking into...especially the freshmen. 
 
"It's just a different week you know," Bobcats senior OL Lewis Kidd says. "They don't really know yet, but they will. Once you figure it out, you figure it out for your remaining four years. It doesn't change, you don't forget you know that this week is something special."
 
"There is something Coach Hauck likes to say...when we are this far in the season there is no such thing as a freshman so we expect them to be ready," Grizzlies senior OL Dylan Cook says. "They know the history behind it and they know it's going to be a tough game and be ready.

