BILLINGS - After the first quarter, it looked like Billings Senior was going to rout another opponent on Thursday night. Instead, things got interesting late.
The Bronc' offense was dominant in the first quarter, led by three touchdown passes by senior quarterback Christian Emineth. The first was a was a 22-yard ball right in the bread basket of Malikye Simpson to put Senior up 7-0.
Minutes later, Broncs were back in the red-zone where Emineth found Jacob Miller on a screen pass for another touchdown.
After the Senior defense forced another three-and-out, a 41-yard catch by Audre Ruff set the Broncs offense up on the 1-yard-line. Zeke Ramirez would later catch a 5-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21-0. A touchdown run by Jacob Miller put the Broncs up 28-0 and the blow-out was on.
Until it wasn't, Bozeman Gallatin showed off that Gallatin Grit, picking up a 69-yard touchdown from Braeden Mikkelson to Noah Dahlke to put the Raptors on the board before the break.
In the second half, the Raptors defense shutdown Senior. Gallatin stayed the course on offense, and in the fourth quarter the Mikkelson to Dahlke connection returned, twice.
Dahlke got his third touchdown from Mikkelson with 4:36 to play to put Gallatin within a touchdown.
Senior responded with smashmouth football. Run after run, the Broncs drove the ball down the field, eating up clock along the way. The drive was punctuated by a Peyton Morton touchdown run with 22 second remaining.
Senior improves to 3-1 with the 35-21 victory over Bozeman Gallatin.