ABSAROKEE- It's no secret, we've had some warm temperatures recently in the state, and what better way to beat the heat, then to be out on the water!

Absaroka River Adventures in Absarokee let me tag along on a trip down the Stillwater River, showing me how the river has changed since those historic floods. I also saw why rafting enthusiasts keep coming back, year after year.

"The whitewater has definitely changed with last year's flood and all for the better. The Stillwater became a much more fun river even at lower flow like it is right now," said head guide, Tim Hedin. "I've been doing this a long time; it's flowing like it used to in the late 90s and early 2000s so it's way more fun than is has been the last ten years."

This trip took us from Jefferey Fishing Access, just outside of Absarokee down to Fireman's Point. Hedin has been floating the Stillwater for nearly three decades, and he pointed out some of the drastic changes to the river and how it's improved the rafting experience.

"Oh there's like two or three points that are just like that, where we will point and show you where the channel completely changed where the river used to flow one way, doesn't flow there anymore it just formed a whole new channel, several spots on the Stillwater where it did that on the lower section... and several features where the Beartooth Drop, known as a dangerous section of the Stillwater, completely disappeared but above it for a quarter mile are big fun play waves so we got rid of one dangerous feature and replaced it with a lot more fun feature."

I think the Stillwater is kind of a hidden gem in Montana. You could probably consider it a 'local's river.' Absaroka River Adventures shares that treasure with people from all around the world, and that's what drives the passion for these river guides.

"I also really like getting people out, getting them outside and enjoying what there is, especially young kids giggling as they go through the rapids is my favorite part," said river guide Ginger Dye "People come back year after year to see the river change, because they had a great time last year, because they're kid did it five years ago and didn't talk about it since so they got to come and do it again."