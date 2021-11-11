Here are the results and highlights from first round matches at the state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

Class AA

Billings Senior defeated Missoula Sentinel: 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-20

Billings West defeated Kalispell Glacier: 25-14, 22-25, 25-7, 25-18

Senior and West will face each other in the AA quarterfinals at 6 PM.

Class A

Billings Central defeated Dillon: 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Corvallis defeated Hardin: 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Polson defeated Miles City 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Billings Central plays Havre at 6 PM in the quarterfinals.

Class B

Huntley Project defeated Malta: 25-7, 25-8, 25-14

Florence defeated Glasgow: 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13

Huntley Project will meet Florence in the quarterfinals at 8 PM.

Class C

Froid-Medicine Lake defeated Bridger: 18-25,19-25,25-20,25-19,17-15