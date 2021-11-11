  • Spencer Martin

Highlights from first round games of the state volleyball tournament in Bozeman. 

Here are the results and highlights from first round matches at the state volleyball tournament in Bozeman. 

Class AA

Billings Senior defeated Missoula Sentinel: 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 22-25, 22-20

Billings West defeated Kalispell Glacier: 25-14, 22-25, 25-7, 25-18

Senior and West will face each other  in the AA quarterfinals at 6 PM. 

Class A

Billings Central defeated Dillon: 26-24, 25-11, 25-20

Corvallis defeated Hardin: 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Polson defeated Miles City 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Billings Central plays Havre at 6 PM in the quarterfinals. 

Class B

Huntley Project defeated Malta: 25-7, 25-8, 25-14

Florence defeated Glasgow: 25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13

Huntley Project will meet Florence in the quarterfinals at 8 PM. 

Class C

Froid-Medicine Lake defeated Bridger: 18-25,19-25,25-20,25-19,17-15

Tags

Recommended for you