BILLINGS- Lockwood continues to build their softball program and it's no surprise the Lions will take the field with a young team. But this spring, 'young' is an understatement.

The Lions have five eighth graders who will compete at the Class A varsity level this season. Three of those should share meaningful minutes on the field according to head coach Tyler Herbert.

Helping Herbert lead the five young contributors are three seniors, who are more than eager to leave a legacy of leadership at Lockwood.