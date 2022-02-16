Wrestling Wrap: West wins four individual state championships, first team trophy since 1995

BILLINGS - Billings West finished third in the Class AA team results on Saturday at state wrestling. The Golden Bears had five guys out of the 12 in Class AA competing in title matches.

Four of them won an individual state championship.

It got started at 103-pounds with freshman Zach Morse. Morse capped off an unbeaten season with a win by fall and his first state championship.

Sophomore Keyan Hernandez maintained his unblemished high school career record, taking the title at 113 pounds with an 8-0 win by decision. Hernandez is now 36-0.

Jesse Aarness grinded out a 1-0 decision over Jalen Vladic to win the state championship at 138. Aarness had arguably the most difficult trip to a state championship. On Saturday morning, he defeated Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier 8-6 in the semifinals. DesRosier was undefeated and aiming for a third state title.

Aarness won his first state championship at 120 pounds as a freshman. Last year, he finished as the runner-up. On Saturday he defeated the Western AA and Eastern AA champion to earn his second title. The junior credit his relaxed, confident mindset as a key to his success.