COLUMBUS- On Saturday, the Columbus boys locked up the District 4B Championship with a 56-34 victory over Red Lodge. Led by 23 points from Colby Martinez, the win capped off an undefeated season in conference play.

Overall, the Cougars are 17-3 this season, with two of those losses coming to Laurel of Class A. Columbus also lost to Three Forks.

The team says they've improved from a group that went 10-4 a year ago, and they haven't had to play a lot of close games as they controlled district competition.

They also say they have more size, with two big men rotating in, junior Michael Curl and sophomore Hayden Steffenson, each 6'4 or taller. Size always helps, but point guard Cale Chamberlin said the key to success this season has been their pace of play.

"Pushing the ball, getting ahead of the defense and not letting them prepare and see what's coming. We got a lot of fast guys on our team and we like to get ahead and get easy lay-ups," the senior guard said.

He said the Cougars know they will see two of the top teams, and two of the fastest teams in the state soon at the Southern B divisional.

Without any seniors on the roster a year ago, Columbus lost both games at the tournament at MetraPark.

This year, with some experience and that increased tempo on offense, Columbus believe they can keep up with the likes of Lodge Grass and Lame Deer, the team who ended their season in 2021.

Chamberlin said, "They beat us last year and we haven't forgotten that and it's kept the motivation up and kept us working hard."

Fellow senior Colby Martinez added, "All of us have the goal to play in the state tournament together so it's our motivation to not go out this year and just keep pushing for it."

The Columbus girls also beat Red Lodge on Saturday to win District 4B. The Southern B divisional tournament begins on March 2.