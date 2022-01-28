BILLINGS - Billings West wrestling returns four state champions on the team this season. One of them is Keyan Hernandez, a sophomore for the Golden Bears with a bright future waiting for him on the mat.



Keyan's goal for the year, started before the high school wrestling season. He said he wanted to win the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason National Tournament, and he did just that at 106 pounds.

"It was a goal he set and he accomplished it. Now he puts it behind him and focuses on what's in front of him," said father Jeremy Hernandez

A chip off the old block, Keyan competes under the lights of the Golden Dome with his dad and Billings West head wrestling coach, Jeremy Hernandez, in his corner.

"Our bond is pretty tight between us; we usually don't get in fights at practice but if we do, he gets on my butt to start working hard or something but to have him in my corner is awesome. He's one of the best coaches I've ever seen," Keyan said.

"You know I've been coaching him since he was three and a half years old when he started to compete. I pretty much don't say much anymore when he's wrestling because he responds to me and responds a little more to my assistant coach, but you know, he knows what he needs to do. I'm just there to support him, it's his journey. At this point, when I was his age, he's light-years ahead of where I was so he knows what he needs to do," Jeremy added.

Keyan has cruised in his high school career so far without a loss. He said he's taking everything match by match, as he pursues a lifelong goal to one day wrestle at the University of Iowa.