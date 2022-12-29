LAUREL- It's been nearly four years since Laurel girls' basketball made it to the state tournament. With a majority of their starters returning to the court this season, Laurel is preparing to take another step forward.

The Lady Locos only graduated one senior last season and feel confident in being able to pick up right where they left off and improve from there. The goal is simple, get back to the state tournament.

"We all kind of know our roles already, so we can just build off of it. We picked up right where we left off last year, so I think it's going to be good," said senior forward Kaiya Graves. Last year ended on a sour note with a blowout loss to Hardin. A loss Laurel still thinks about. "I think the big thing that Buddy (Windy Boy) hammered into us is that you're only as good as your last game. Last year, our last game was against Hardin, and we got our butts kicked. We didn't go to state, we haven't gone to state in a while," senior forward Mya Maack said.

The last time they were at state was in 2019, last state title came in 2013. A strong run when it matters late in the season will be key for this group come playoff time.

"I feel like we've kind of choked in our games last year at divisionals, so I think if we just trust ourselves and trust our coaches and trust that they know what they're doing to get us there, I think that will really help," said Alyse Aby, senior guard and Idaho State basketball commit.

Laurel is back in action on January 3 when they host Fergus.