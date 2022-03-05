BILLINGS- Colstrip held Columbus to just two points in the fourth quarter and secured the Southern B divisional title 42-28 on Saturday night.

A minute into the final quarter, the Cougars scored to even the game at 28 apiece. Led by the speedy play of Malea Egan, the Fillies finished the game on a 14-0 run to add another notch in their 'redemption season' belt.

"We've been waiting for this. Last year was pretty rough and its our senior year so we wanted it more, it's a lot different this year so it meant more to us seniors then it did a few years back," said Madison Bigback .

Egan finished with a game-high 20 points, with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter. Baily Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse each scored eight.

Katelyn Hamilton scored 13 for Columbus, who still advances to the state tournament in Bozeman next week. Jefferson also advances to state .