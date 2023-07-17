BILLINGS- One of the most coveted football recruits from Montana's Class of 2024 is Billings West's Jacob Kauwe. The five-star kicker and punter recently announced his commitment to play at the University of Kentucky.

Kauwe's kicking talent isn't something you can just see. It's something you can hear. The sound of the senior's right-footed boot smashing the ball through the uprights, hitting the fence of Daylis Stadium behind it, sometimes the scoreboard.



"There's a special sound that's kind of music to the ears when you hit that sweet spot," Kauwe said when explaining what he likes about kicking. "It's very much more individualized and I don't know it's just fun, when the ball flies really far... you're just like, alright."

Just a couple years ago, Kauwe was playing soccer and football in the fall, juggling the two sports. That meant sometimes he missed a practice or two on the gridiron and in the process, he developed a nickname that has become an identity. Kicker.

"I'm kicker, I'm the kicker that was never really there so it kind of stuck, it's fun I like it though," he laughed. Kauwe also mentioned he can do more than just kick out on the field. "I've laid my fair share of hits; state championship sophomore year I remember I laid a kid out on kickoff after Spence got hurt. I'm a kicker, but I got some wheels too." Now, football has become the focus. Coaches have seen a leg that boasts NFL potential, one that's converted from 70 yards out during practice, and Kauwe got more serious about the sport. This spring, the Golden Bear was ranked tenth in the country as a kicker and punter at the Kohl's Kicking Camp in Texas.

"So then that's what kind of clicked like okay let's chase this, let's get as good as I can be, let's get as big as I can be."

Big time programs like Florida, Oklahoma and Tennesse started making calls about the kicker. Montana State offered the West High product a scholarship. Then, Kentucky came calling and the Wildcats offered a chance to compete for the field goal kicking job in the SEC. It was too good to pass up.

"My biggest thing is the biggest stage with the biggest opportunity to develop. SEC is the biggest stage in football and the special team's coordinator at Kentucky has a ridiculous track record with kickers. Everywhere he's been, guys are going to the NFL. So, it was a combination of SEC ball and the coaches there at Kentucky and the plan from the first conversation I had with them, they led with the plan to get me better when I met with them and that was a massive part."

Entering this upcoming football season, some could question if all the hype, all the expectations, could weigh heavily on Kauwe. It's a sense of pressure that he's come to embrace.

"It's something about the pressure that kind of snaps me in. For some it breaks them, but I found that I do better when there's more at stake, people watching, stuff to prove you know."

So, listen closely during those Friday night lights in the upcoming football season. That sound you hear during kickoffs, field goals and punts, is the sound of a local kicker who's determined to one day kick on Sundays.