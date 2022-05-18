BILLINGS- Another Billings West track and field standout is taking her talents to Montana State in the fall.

West high senior Hailey Coey is committed to Montana State track and field the program announced on Wednesday.

Another signing ahead of the fall. Welcome to the program Hailey!! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/bz1P4wKFx7 — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) May 18, 2022

Coey is in contention for state championships in multiple events this spring.

In the field, Coey currently has the top marks in class AA in the long jump (18'8.5) and in the triple jump (38'2).

On the track, the Lady Bear has a top three mark in the state in the 100m hurdles with her time of 15.26 seconds. Coey is also a member of the 4x100 relay team at West, which is seeking a fourth straight state title. Teammate on that relay team, Jaeden Wolff, is also set to run for Montana State.

Montana State track and field recently posted runner-up finishes for the men and women at the Big Sky Conference Championships.