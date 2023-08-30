BILLINGS- Bella Johnson hasn't suffered many losses in her high school golf career. The two-time Class AA state champion is off to an unbeaten start during her senior campaign.

As she pursues another state title, Johnson continues to push herself to become a better golfer.

"My challenge is to beat my handicap index from last year. I set the record last year for lowest handicap index for high school so right now, focus is to push myself to go low each time," Johnson said.





That state record index was 73.5 and when Johnson doesn't finish an event under par, she almost acts like she didn't win at all.

"I mean I definitely have a big target on my back so that's part of trying to make myself go under to not make myself comfortable, I don't like playing comfortable, but I want to better my chances of having a better opportunity to win state."

Golf requires patience, precision, skill. Sort of like Johnson's favorite pastime when she's not out on the golf course, but she is still outdoors.

"Hunt. I'm a big hunter, I like to fish. Outdoors, riding horses, hunting season is coming up so I'm pretty excited."

With the hunting season approaching, she makes sure her schedule prioritizes her favorite hobby.

"So usually, tournaments are Thursdays and Fridays. Weekends are mine to go hunt, that's my time," Johnson laughed.

This year's State AA Golf Tournament will be at home in the Magic City, where Johnson will be on the hunt for a third consecutive state title.