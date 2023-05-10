LOCKWOOD--Lockwood High School has been working to build up their athletics programs since they began competing in 2019. This year, they have a few track and field athletes looking to break through and leave a legacy.

The Lions' track team made history as the first team from the school to compete in a state meet. Since then, they've had a few athletes' names pop up in the state results.

But this year, teammates Weston Means and Jaren Knows His Gun are both ranked top ten in the state. Means took home the title in boys' high jump at the Midland Roundtable Top Ten meet, and Knows His Gun took home the title in javelin. They say it's a cool opportunity to build Lockwood's athletic history, and it puts them in a good position to help shape the future of the program.