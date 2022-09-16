BILLINGS — Drew Humphrey’s first inclination was to give himself up. Take his interception, slide on the turf at Wendy’s Field and call on the Billings West offense to get a first down or two and run out the clock.

His teammates hadn’t given up on the play, however, and continued to block down field. Suddenly, Humphrey saw an opening and then a lane, and 72 yards later he was in the end zone to punctuate the fifth-ranked Golden Bears’ 14-0 Eastern AA football win over the Great Falls Bison Friday night at Daylis Stadium.

It was Humphrey’s second interception of the game and it came with 3:23 left to play. After Mason Stodmeister scooped up a Bison fumble on the next possession, the Bears truly could run out the clock making it a successful, if hard-earned, homecoming.

“We’ve been studying that play all week,” Humphrey said among a mass of players, parents and students on the field. “It was just the right place, right time and then a good run back … good blocks. It was a great team effort, that wasn’t just me by any means.”

Humphrey’s play was probably one of the most exciting — certainly the longest — in a game where just about anything either offense got was through perseverance.

Both defenses allowed 200-plus total yards and 14 first downs, but neither allowed those yards to come in big chunks. Offenses had to be near-perfect to pick up points, and that’s a tough ask.

West running back Daniel Teerink capped off an 11-play drive late in the first quarter by carrying two Great Falls defenders into the end zone from three yards out for a 7-0 lead, but that’s where the game stayed until Humphrey’s big play.

West went 0 for 2 on field goal attempts, the second of which didn’t get off the ground when the snap on Jacob Kauwe’s 52-yard attempt to end the first half sailed high and through the hands of the holder.

Great Falls also missed on a field goal attempt, had a ball intercepted at the West eight-yard line (Humphrey’s first pick) and the Bison (2-2, 0-2 Eastern AA) turned the ball over on downs at the West seven.

“Our defense is one of the top defenses in the state, I’ve told them that since day one,” said first-year Great Falls coach Coda Tchida. “(The game) came down to our red-zone execution. We just have to be more successful in executing in the red zone. I think we’ll be a better team for it.”

Great Falls running back Rafe Longin came into the game averaging 121 yards rushing per contest. He carried the ball 24 times and was held to 77 yards. Quarterback Ashton Platt was 6 of 15 for 43 yards before he suffered a concussion and was replaced by Reed Harris, who was the Bison QB last year before switching to receiver this year.

Harris, who has committed to play at Boston College next fall under the “athlete” designation, connected on a 42-yard pass to Dax Grubb for Great Falls’ longest play of the night, getting the Bison dangerously close to tying the score. Two plays later Harris was intercepted by Humphrey.

After a 0-2 start, the Bears evened their ledger at 2-2 with both wins coming in conference play. Teerink had a game-high 89 yards on 16 carries and quarterback Drew McDowell finished 15 of 24 passing for 107 yards.

Unlike Great Falls, which had three turnovers, the Bears didn’t have any. Solomon Stortz was credited with 10 tackles and Cooper Freitag seven for the Bears.

“Those first two games made us a whole lot better,” West coach Rob Stanton said of losses to Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital. “We’re going to see more of those benefits down the road.

“We’re 2-0 in conference and hopefully we can get on a little run here. The more confidence we have for the young kids, the better we’re going to be.”

Tchida said Harris will return to the quarterback position while Platt recovers from his concussion. Harris threw for 1,544 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

“He knows how to play quarterback,” Tchida said. “He’s done it in the past, so it will be just like riding a bike for him.

