BILLINGS--After delays and cancellations due to weather, softball season is finally here in the Magic City. Billings West welcomed in Bozeman Gallatin to kick off the season.

The Golden Bears came out hot, scoring eight runs in the first two innings, and they added to their total in the third with an Ashley Wik RBI.

Two of Gallatin's three runs came in the fifth inning, kicked off by an RBI single from Addison Bleile.

Despite the little bit of momentum, West was dominant all the way through, adding on in the sixth inning. Megan Brownson found the perfect spot in the infield and brought in another run and Camden Susott had a big night including a two-run home run and an RBI single.

Billings West won big, 14-3, in six innings.