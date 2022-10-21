BILLINGS--#4 Billings West took on #5 Kalispell Glacier Friday at Amend Park for a spot in the AA soccer semifinals.

Glacier was on the board first, but West tied it up with a perfectly timed pass from Owen Guthridge to Ethan Hollway, who put it behind the keeper and bounced it off the goalpost into the net.

Less than ten minutes later, West took the lead with a goal from Guthridge.

Glacier ended up scoring one more time to tie the game at 2-2 with about 15 minutes to play, but West put one more in the net to win it 3-2 and advance to the semifinals.