BILLINGS- A second half rally from Billings West allowed the Golden Bears to pull away from Billings Senior and win their fifth consecutive game over their crosstown rival, 34-21.

West is now 41-24-1 all-time against Senior. They improve to 5-2, 5-0 in conference play and have won five in a row.

Billings West outscored Billing Senior 24-2 to end the game.

Billings Senior came out of the gates on fire. Peyton Oakley threw one over the top to Trystin Chapel who hauled in the grab, reached for the pylon and scored to put Senior up a touchdown.

The Broncs defense was strong as well, recording an interception and forcing a turnover on downs against West. It was the Golden Bears defense who would step and score first for the Bears.

Senior was driving again when McKalester Johns intercepted Oakley and took it back 75-yards for the touchdown, tying the game up. Senior responded with Oakley and Chapel connecting again for the 17-yard score and the extra-point was no good. Senior led entering halftime 13-10.

BB Bergen, who was battling an apparent leg injury he suffered last week, scooted in for a 6-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to put Senior up 19-10.

That's when things turned around in favor of Billings West. Ensuing drive, quarterback Drew McDowell tossed it to Drew Humphrey on a short bubble screen and he did the rest, going 57-yards to paydirt.

Maclain Burckley left the game for the Broncs in the second half and their offense started to sputter. On the next offensive possession for West, it was Humphrey again from McDowell, this time 85-yards over the top to extend the Golden Bears lead to eight.

Things got interesting when a West snap went into the back of the endzone, bringing the Broncs within one possession, trailing 27-21. The offense couldn't move the ball against a stifling West defense and Malachi Claunch added some insurance a couple plays later to deliver a 34-21 win for the Golden Bears.

Senior falls to 2-5, 2-3 in conference play.