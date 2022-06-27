West lineman Jacob Anderson commits to Oregon State

BILLINGS- Billings West offensive tackle Jacob Anderson announced his commitment to Oregon State football on Monday via twitter.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Oregon state, thank you to everyone who has helped me get here! @Coach_Smith @FBCoachM @robertcolemoore @OregonState @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/KYHtQhLTtL — Jacob Anderson (@jacoband74) June 27, 2022

The all-state offensive tackle was a highly touted recruit who also received offers from Montana, Montana State, Baylor, Colorado, Washington State, Kansas, Kansas State, Portland State, Utah, and Nevada among others.

Billings West football statistics show Anderson's run and pass blocking contributed to 2,450 team rushing yards and 2,582 passing yards. He will be a senior this season at Billings West.