BILLINGS- The big man on the Billings West line, Jacob Anderson has been a force in Class AA football, and he's a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

Anderson was an all-state first-team selection on the offensive line in his junior and senior seasons. During his senior year, he got to line up on the defensive side of the ball for the first time, and he was first-team all-state there as well.

After graduation this spring, Anderson is headed to play Pac-12 football in Corvallis for the Oregon State Beavers.

"I really like the coaching staff, I like the program they've had the last couple years really getting off the ground. I think they have one of the best coaches in the nation, so I think that's a really good match," Anderson said.

A three-year letterman in track and field as well, Anderson currently holds the second-best mark in the boys shotput this season. A mature presence that doesn't often get too high or too low, he's proud to possibly follow a flashier Golden Bear to win this award in Taco Dowler, the 2022 Athlete of the Year.

"I think it would be pretty neat, it's a position that doesn't get too much credit, but I think it'd be cool." Since we're talking about the big guys, Anderson also shared with us a little bit about how those unique, lineman personalities develop.

"You're always in your own corner during practice, so everyone is always feeding off each other and you kind of get the same dumb personality."

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Awards Banquet is on Wednesday, May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.