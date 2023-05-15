BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable will crown their male and female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. West High's Billy Carlson is a finalist on the boys' side.

Carlson has ten total varsity letters across three different sports. On the gridiron, he was captain for the Golden Bears and a standout wide receiver and safety. On the hardwood, he was also a captain and two-time Class AA defensive player of the year. Then, there's track.

"Usually, I'm an in-season guy, so during football season I love football, but during basketball season I love basketball, but then, you know, track is just kind of track," Carlson laughed." "But, you know, my first love really was football, you know, coming from a big football family, but, you know, once I kind of got into high school, I kind of just started loving basketball more and more and kind of developing it as a passion and it became my true love."

Carlson looks to become the third straight Golden Bear to win Athlete of the Year, adding to a proud tradition for Billings West. It's a competitive environment that he said he was well prepared for.

"I think it's just, you know, growing up and being competitive. I think being raised around a bunch of athletes, we all just want to compete with each other and be the best at what we do," Carlson said. "That involves being competitive and being three-sport athletes and competing with each other along with the other athletes that are here."



College basketball appears to be in Carlson's future as he eyes the Frontier Conference and waits to make a decision. You can find out more about the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award here.