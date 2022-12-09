BILLINGS--We had a doubleheader in the Golden Dome Friday night when Hellgate travelled to take on Billings West.

The girls were up first, and West had a sizable lead going into the second half, but the Knights came out with some steady offense.

West eventually got their rhythm back, but free throws became a big factor in the second half for the knights as they were in the double bonus by the end of the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bears go on to win 40-26.

The boys were up next and the crowd was excited as they announced the starters.

Hellgate came out fast on offense, scoring a couple quick first-quarter buckets, but West found their groove shortly after.

A couple of threes gave West the lead. The teams were going shot for shot, but the West boys pulled out a tough 57-51 home win.