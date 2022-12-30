BILLINGS- The Hogs vs. Weasels game is a special tradition for Billings Central and head coach Jim Stergar.

The scrimmage goes back to Stergar's days at Ronan and Billings Senior, and it gives the guys some fun competition during the break between Christmas and New Year's.

The matchup features the big guys (Hogs) vs. the smaller guys (Weasels) and features lots of interference from the referees, crazy outfits and plenty of shots from beyond the arc.

Check out the sights and sounds from the 2022 Hogs vs. Weasels game on Friday night at the Nelles Center where the Weasels got the narrow win.