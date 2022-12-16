BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion.

Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center.

"It means a lot. Bigger town, private school, nobody seems to like them very much and it feels good to beat them consecutively and hopefully we can keep that going for years and years," said senior forward Royce Robinson.

Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 19 points. It was a balanced attack for Fergus as Maxx Ray added 17 and Fischer Brown had 16 as Fergus improved to 3-0.

"We love playing in Billings. It's a huge game for us," Brown said. "Every time we come here to BC it's a fight. Their team is always a really good team, it's never an easy game with them. We work on every week fixing little mistakes, filling those little holes and that helps getting scores like tonight."