LAUREL- Laurel girls soccer begins their pursuit of a fourth consecutive State A girls soccer title this weekend in Whitefish.

Before they embark on their final postseason together, the Lady Locos upperclassman spoke with SWX and reflected on their time playing for the purple and gold, and they give some insight on what that pursuit of a 4-peat means to them.

Laurel's seniors include Ella Breen, Alyse Aby, Mya Maack, Gentry Davidson, Abagail Nagel and Peyton Coxwell. Chloe Knopp, a junior is also featured in the talented class who have never not experienced victory on the final game of the season.

Laurel faces Whitefish on the road this weekend.