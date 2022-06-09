BILLINGS- The Class B All-Star football game kicks off on Saturday, but there has already been some friendly competition between the North and South.
After Wednesday's practice, the guys took part in an all-star game tradition, the watermelon race.
"The North and the South are on one team and you race with a watermelon, handing it back and forth and first to finish the race gets to choose what color jersey they want in the game," said Fairfield's Kaelob Flores.
The competition sets the tone early for the competitors, and allows a team to establish some early bragging rights. For the coaches and players, it also provides a good laugh.
"I honestly didn't know anything about that, I just thought it was come to play, but it's nice to have that friendly competition as well because this isn't just a game, it's a brotherhood we all get to be a part of," said Florence's Jared Pallo.
Jefferson's Braden Morris called it a big deal because it's another chance to compete, and the guys did give it their all.
But first, a key rule. In the watermelon race, if you drop the melon, you have to pick up all the pieces and carry them for the remainder of the race. Luckily for this year's participants, there were some close calls, but no drops.
North led most of the way until the South began to pick up the pace towards the final stretch. Columbus state champion long jumper Colby Martinez was the anchor for the South, and he delivered, beating his man and sliding in for the victory. Later spiking the watermelon as his teammates all ate a piece.
The South chose to wear white in Saturday's game which kicks off at 11 AM from Lockwood High School. If you can't make it in person, SWX is broadcasting the game live on SWX.