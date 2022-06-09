BILLINGS- The Class B All-Star football game kicks off on Saturday, but there has already been some friendly competition between the North and South.

After Wednesday's practice, the guys took part in an all-star game tradition, the watermelon race.

"The North and the South are on one team and you race with a watermelon, handing it back and forth and first to finish the race gets to choose what color jersey they want in the game," said Fairfield's Kaelob Flores.

The competition sets the tone early for the competitors, and allows a team to establish some early bragging rights. For the coaches and players, it also provides a good laugh.