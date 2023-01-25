BILINGS- Billings West girls basketball has won six games in a row and seem to be finding their stride as they gear up for the second half of the season.

Last week, the Golden Bears swept their crosstown rivals, Senior and Skyview, to stay unbeaten in Eastern AA play.

"I think we're all working together, not relying on one person to score all of our points and it's a team effort really," said junior Kourtney Grossman who's quietly becoming one of AA's top scorers.

The formula isn't anything new for West. Focus on defense, then let that create for their offense as they play fast in transition. Layla Baumann and Grossman are typically the leading scorers, but that's not always the case.

Elle Stock had a huge game against Senior to lead West, and in total four Golden Bears are averaging double figures in the scoring column. The team averages over 15 assists per game, and that team chemistry they have is only growing.