BILLINGS--The Montana spring weather has resulted in cancellations for spring sports like track and softball. But a few Skyview runners have plenty of competition within their own practice.

The Skyview girls sprint program is off to a hot start this year, led by senior Ave Roberts, whose 12.3 in the 100 and 25.72 in the 200 are both good for first in the state.

"I think it's honestly my biggest dream come true, this many Skyview girls' sprinters," Roberts said. "I started running track my sophomore year, and this has just been a dream of mine to help build this Skyview girls' sprint program. It's been going great." Roberts has helped build the program so well that chasing her down with the current third best time in the state, 12.6, is her own teammate, freshman Myley Bronaugh.

"I wasn't expecting to be this successful my first year, but being this successful is super exciting," Bronaugh said. "I thought maybe I would get to this point my sophomore year, but having it happen my freshman year is super exciting."

"Some of my best opponents and people that push me the most are my own teammates," Roberts said. "I'm super excited, and I think that's been a big part of it, and just the training and workouts our coaches are giving us."

Roberts qualified for state in the 100, 200, 400, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays last season, and hopes to continue the trend. Bronaugh is looking forward to seeing how far she can go as a freshman, and how the next few years of her track career unfold. Both girls have the same mindset as they train that 100.

"Definitely have to keep up the training," Roberts said. "I can't let up for one minute, one day. Do all of the little things right, whether its' stretching or pushing myself to the limit in our workouts, and never take my opponents for granted around the state and on my team."

"I can't stop for a second or else the people who are working for it will get ahead of me, so I can't leave it as that," Bronaugh said. "Training constantly and always wanting to get better."

These teammates will likely go head-to-head at the AA State track meet a little more than a month from now.