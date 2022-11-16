Two sign with 'Jacket women's basketball

BILLINGS, Mont. – With the 2022-23 season now underway, Montana State University Billings women's basketball head coach K evin Wooden announced the signing of two new recruits who will join the team for the 2023-24 academic year.

Layla Baumann

Guard

Billings, Montana

Billings West High School

Intended Major: Undecided

A local signing, Baumann is a four-year letterwinner for the Golden Bears. Baumann, who is about to commence her senior season, won a state championship as a freshman, and has been selected second team all-state both her sophomore and junior seasons. One of the best shooters in AA, Baumann made over 50 percent of her 3-point shots last season and was 10th in scoring for the entire class.

A multi-sport athlete, Baumann also ran two years of track, where she lettered twice. She has been selected academic all-state every year for both sports, with a cumulative GPA of 4.4.

Coach Woodin on Baumann: "Layla's pursuit and commitment to becoming a Yellowjacket women's basketball player has been awesome, and I have known her for years. She can play multiple guard positions and loves to compete. I believe Layla's best basketball is ahead of her. She truly is a team-first player and she will be an outstanding student-athlete at MSUB."

Baumann on choosing MSUB: "Coach Woodin and his staff made me feel super comfortable during the recruiting process. The positive team culture, competitive spirit and history of success were major influences in my decision. I look forward to continuing to grow as a player and competing in front of my hometown."

Avery Burkhart

Forward/Center

Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman High School

Intended Major: Political Science

Burkhart joins the Yellowjackets from Bozeman High School, where she lettered in four years of basketball. The 6'1" post player will add quality and height to the Yellowjackets. Burkhart also lettered in two years of volleyball at Bozeman, and one year of softball at Bozeman.

Coach Woodin on Burkhart: "I am very excited to have Avery join our women's basketball program. She has impressed me with her passion to become a Yellowjacket and I look forward to working with her. Avery's skillset is a rare combination of strength, size, and speed. She has the work ethic to improve and I believe she will make a positive impact on our program."

Burkhart on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because of my incredible connections with the coaching staff and the women's basketball program. I hope to make a significant positive impact on the team through energy on and off the court and by having a large presence on both the defensive and offensive sides of the court. I am excited to work hard for the MSUB program and be a part of a great team!"

