Two Hardin High School Cheerleaders have been selected to perform at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. They'll be performing with a group of cheerleaders from around the U.S, and they're setting out to prove that cheer is a whole lot more than just standing on the sidelines.

The cheerleaders, Lacey Wells and Valeria Viccarra, submitted video auditions and after waiting several weeks, received an email saying they had been selected.

"I didn't really know how to feel at first, because I was like 'is this real, did this just happen?' And it was really exciting," Wells said.

"When they auditioned, they were like 'if only one of them makes it, we're not going. We have to be both of us or we're not going to go,' so I was like 'gosh, I hope they both make it'. I had the one, who, as soon as she found out she sent me a text, 'I got in!!!' It took a while for the other one to text me, so I was sitting there kind of nervous all day, but then she sent me the text too so I was just super excited for them."

"I would see the Macy's parade and I would see the cheerleaders, and I always thought it was really cool, and then now I'm going to be on there and people are going to be watching me, and it's just crazy," Viccarra said.

Head Coach Keri Connelly was the one who told the girls about the Macy's parade auditions. For her, it's about continuing tradition and showing her cheerleaders the opportunities the sport has to offer outside of sideline cheer.

"When I was in high school, we used to send a girl every year, and we did that for about ten straight years, and I don't know why they stopped, but I really wanted to bring that back and encourage the girls that there is more than just the sideline cheer, there is events out there for them to do."

For a lot of people, their only experience with cheer is seeing cheerleaders at football and basketball games. But even then, the Hardin cheerleaders have to memorize nearly 30 different cheers plus 10 different dances in preparation for the season.

"It's just a lot of memorizing and then you have to learn how to stunt," Viccarra said.

