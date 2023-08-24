BILLINGS- Billings West football begins their 2023 campaign on Friday night against Butte. Head Coach Rob Stanton's group is primed to compete again with the best in Class AA, with their defense leading the way.

Last season, Billings West finished 6-4 overall, with a good chunk of their guys getting their first taste of the Friday Night Lights. This season, those guys are confident now that they've had a year of experience under their belts.

"You know we're more used to the Friday night, varsity speed. Last year a lot of us were coming in as our first-time playing varsity but this time we're ready to go, we don't have that first game shock. We're just going to go into it like any other game," said senior linebacker Cooper Freitag. Jacob Kauwe, the man with the golden boot who is headed to kick for Kentucky in the SEC next year, often spends practices on the sidelines. It gives him a good perspective to evaluate the team, and Kauwe said he sees a group of grinders. "What we brought is what we've always brought. We're a talented team but more so, we're ready to grind and we're the hardest working group of guys you're going to find," Kauwe said. The Golden Bears defense allowed just 16 points per game in 2022. Freitag led West with 10 tackles per game as a junior, and Solomon Stortz was second with eight tackles as a sophomore as both guys made all-state teams. Both of those guys are back at the linebacker position, leading a defense that should be the strength for West.

"Tough, we're a tough defense. We're not going to let you get away with much we're going to come ready to play and you better be ready for us," Stortz said.



Freitag said the strong defense stems from their experience wrestling. "I think it starts at wrestling. All of us are wrestlers, grew up wrestling and we kind of joke around about it that the defense is mostly wrestlers, and the sports really go hand in hand."

Billings West is no stranger to competing for that top seed in Eastern AA, vying for a state title. That standard drives these guys to take the next step themselves this fall.

"It means a lot it kind of drives me and motivates me to work hard to come out here and leave everything, always keeping my goals in mind of how I want to be remembered like those other players, Caden, Taco Dowler, Riley Bergeson you know?"





Kauwe said, "You know anything that isn't championship level, isn't necessarily a disappointment, but that's what we're always aiming for, and we believe we're at that caliber of a team."



Billings West kicks off against Butte at 6 PM on Friday.